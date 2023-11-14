Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIGFree Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:TIG opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.44) on Monday. Team Internet Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.04 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 136.80 ($1.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.78.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

