Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Team Internet Group Price Performance
LON:TIG opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.44) on Monday. Team Internet Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.04 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 136.80 ($1.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.78.
About Team Internet Group
