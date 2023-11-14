Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.55

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.55 and last traded at $181.45, with a volume of 1694728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.47.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average is $167.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 117,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 47,404 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 935,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,346,000 after buying an additional 109,249 shares during the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

