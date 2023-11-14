Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $41.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TECK

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.