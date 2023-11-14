Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $37.38

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.38, but opened at $40.36. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 490,963 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $4,383,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

