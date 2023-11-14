Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Reduced by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NYSE THC traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. 262,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

