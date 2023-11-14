TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Echelon Wealth Partners

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSNDF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.34. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

