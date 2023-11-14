Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,800,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,533,109. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.12. The stock has a market cap of $740.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

