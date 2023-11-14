Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.