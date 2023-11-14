Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,378,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 767,143 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Tesla worth $1,407,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $5,970,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,154,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,475,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.12. The stock has a market cap of $737.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

