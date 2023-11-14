Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.