Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,559 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 56,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Oracle by 5,340,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 534,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $63,595,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 26.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle
Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %
ORCL stock opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $312.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.