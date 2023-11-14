Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day moving average is $330.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,739. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

