Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

