Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.