Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,407 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

