The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $207.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average of $208.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.