The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BA opened at $204.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $168.52 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

