The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $69.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.