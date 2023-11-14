The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 42,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the period.

The China Fund Price Performance

CHN stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

