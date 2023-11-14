The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of The Cigna Group worth $757,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 586,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.64. The company had a trading volume of 595,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.51. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.