The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 365,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.
The Descartes Systems Group Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
