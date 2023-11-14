The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 365,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

