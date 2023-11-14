The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NAPA opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAPA

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.