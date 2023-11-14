The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66,212 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 30,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

