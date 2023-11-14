The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $392.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.60.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.62. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

