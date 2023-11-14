The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

NYSE HD opened at $297.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.44. The company has a market cap of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

