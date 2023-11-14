The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

