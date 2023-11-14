The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Short Interest Update

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,563,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 4,645,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,543.7 days.

Lottery Price Performance

Lottery stock remained flat at C$2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.20. Lottery has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.

About Lottery

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

