The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Short Interest Update

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,563,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 4,645,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,543.7 days.
Lottery Price Performance
Lottery stock remained flat at C$2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.20. Lottery has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.
About Lottery
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lottery
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.