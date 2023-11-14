The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $183,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $320,660. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

