The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Middleby worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $320,660 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

