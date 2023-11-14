The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,861 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $152.85. 1,260,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,007. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $360.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

