The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.14.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

