The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,827 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

