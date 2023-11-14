The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $614,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $2,073,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 213,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

