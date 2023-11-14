Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.64

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$185.64 and last traded at C$185.38, with a volume of 17100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$183.47.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of C$84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$171.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

