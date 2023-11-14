Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is Burney Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116,974 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises 1.2% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Burney Co. owned 0.29% of Toll Brothers worth $25,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, reaching $85.55. 497,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,413. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

