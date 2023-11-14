Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Toll Brothers worth $22,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

