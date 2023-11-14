Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.96

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.96 and last traded at $84.54, with a volume of 273138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

