TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $68.83.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

