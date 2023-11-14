Traders Buy High Volume of BioXcel Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,344 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 1,465 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTAI. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 5,185,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,834. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $106.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19,549.52% and a negative return on equity of 309.06%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. BioXcel Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

