Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 12-Month High at $228.81

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $228.81 and last traded at $228.01, with a volume of 47820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.