TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of TransDigm Group worth $88,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $993.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $861.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $851.46. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $598.00 and a 12 month high of $996.25.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,442 shares of company stock worth $31,209,586. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

