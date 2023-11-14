TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. TriCo Bancshares accounts for about 2.0% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned about 0.31% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 25.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.58. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

