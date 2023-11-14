Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

TRIP opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,524,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tripadvisor by 954.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $23,057,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,337,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

