TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 72.43 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.28. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($0.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £176.92 million and a PE ratio of -920.00.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
