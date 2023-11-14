TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 72.43 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.28. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($0.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £176.92 million and a PE ratio of -920.00.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

