Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $17.26

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $19.05. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 126,377 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

