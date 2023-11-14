Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $416.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,313. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

