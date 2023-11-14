Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,770 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. 541,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

