Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tyson Foods posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Tyson Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
