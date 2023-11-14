U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,813,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $92,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

