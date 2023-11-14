Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Union Pacific worth $642,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.63. 255,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,577. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

